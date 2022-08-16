Choksi Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 54.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in June 2022 up 54.41% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 119.45% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 up 489.74% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Choksi Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2021.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 30.00 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.19% returns over the last 6 months and 51.90% over the last 12 months.