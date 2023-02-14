 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Choksi Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 561.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Choksi Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.84 8.68 7.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.84 8.68 7.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.33 0.74 0.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.25 3.47 2.97
Depreciation 1.36 1.31 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.03 2.14 1.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 1.02 0.79
Other Income 0.10 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 1.04 0.80
Interest 0.93 0.87 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.16 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.16 0.04
Tax 0.17 0.11 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.06 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.06 0.03
Equity Share Capital 6.97 6.97 6.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.08 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.08 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.08 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.08 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited