Choksi Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 561.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
Choksi Labs shares closed at 50.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Choksi Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.84
|8.68
|7.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.84
|8.68
|7.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.33
|0.74
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.25
|3.47
|2.97
|Depreciation
|1.36
|1.31
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|2.14
|1.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|1.02
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|1.04
|0.80
|Interest
|0.93
|0.87
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.16
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.16
|0.04
|Tax
|0.17
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.06
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.06
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|6.97
|6.97
|6.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.08
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited