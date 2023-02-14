English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Choksi Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 561.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    Choksi Labs shares closed at 50.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.

    Choksi Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.848.687.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.848.687.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.330.740.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.253.472.97
    Depreciation1.361.311.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.032.141.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.020.79
    Other Income0.100.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.971.040.80
    Interest0.930.870.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.160.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.160.04
    Tax0.170.110.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.060.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.060.03
    Equity Share Capital6.976.976.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.190.080.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.190.080.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Choksi Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am