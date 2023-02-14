Choksi Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 561.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 7.87% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 50.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.79% returns over the last 6 months and 95.70% over the last 12 months.