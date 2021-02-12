Choksi Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.17 crore in December 2020 down 8.61% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 106.33% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 24.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 9.93 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.31% over the last 12 months.