Choksi Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in December 2018 down 6.29% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 60.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2018 down 15.58% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2017.

Choksi Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2017.

Choksi Labs shares closed at 15.30 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -34.48% over the last 12 months.