Choksi Imaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 69.5% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 137.32% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 122.45% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021. Choksi Imaging shares closed at 47.50 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.
Choksi Imaging
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.370.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.080.370.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.230.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.120.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.070.10
Depreciation0.040.040.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.350.320.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.41-0.39
Other Income0.300.220.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.190.45
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.190.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.190.45
Tax0.020.03-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.220.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.220.46
Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.44-0.570.23
Diluted EPS-0.44-0.570.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.44-0.570.23
Diluted EPS-0.44-0.570.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

