Choksi Imaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.37 0.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.37 0.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.23 0.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.12 0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.10 Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.35 0.32 0.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.41 -0.39 Other Income 0.30 0.22 0.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.19 0.45 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -0.19 0.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.19 0.45 Tax 0.02 0.03 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.22 0.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -0.22 0.46 Equity Share Capital 3.90 3.90 3.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.57 0.23 Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.57 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.44 -0.57 0.23 Diluted EPS -0.44 -0.57 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited