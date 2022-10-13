Choksi Imaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 69.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 69.5% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 137.32% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 122.45% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.