Choksi Imaging Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in September 2019 down 25.07% from Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019 up 64.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018.
Choksi Imaging shares closed at 16.45 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.90% returns over the last 6 months and -27.21% over the last 12 months.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.67
|5.45
|4.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.67
|5.45
|4.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.52
|3.70
|3.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.71
|0.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.00
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.43
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.75
|0.47
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.10
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.30
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.40
|-0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.40
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.38
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.09
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.29
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.29
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.74
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.74
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.74
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.74
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
