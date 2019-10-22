Choksi Imaging Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in September 2019 down 25.07% from Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2019 up 64.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 15.65 on October 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -30.75% over the last 12 months.