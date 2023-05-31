Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 34.6% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 126.04% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 150% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Choksi Imaging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 49.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.