Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2021 down 18.82% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 83.35% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 85.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 28.10 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)