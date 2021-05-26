Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2021 down 18.82% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 83.35% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 85.37% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.70
|2.55
|3.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.70
|2.55
|3.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.85
|0.97
|2.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|0.46
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.70
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.33
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|0.83
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.78
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.48
|2.54
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|1.77
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|1.77
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|1.77
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.78
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.99
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.99
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|2.54
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|2.54
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|2.54
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|2.54
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
