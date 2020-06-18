App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in March 2020 down 20.35% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 244.43% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 14.02 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.11% over the last 12 months.

Choksi Imaging
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.333.554.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.333.554.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.962.342.50
Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.580.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-0.140.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.450.390.45
Depreciation0.050.040.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.420.570.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-0.23-0.28
Other Income0.190.290.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.870.060.60
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.870.060.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.870.060.60
Tax-0.050.000.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.820.050.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.820.050.57
Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.090.141.45
Diluted EPS-2.090.141.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.090.141.45
Diluted EPS-2.090.141.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am

#Choksi Imaging #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Results

