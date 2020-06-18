Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in March 2020 down 20.35% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 244.43% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 14.02 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.11% over the last 12 months.