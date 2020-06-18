Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in March 2020 down 20.35% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 244.43% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.
Choksi Imaging shares closed at 14.02 on June 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.11% over the last 12 months.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.33
|3.55
|4.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.33
|3.55
|4.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.96
|2.34
|2.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.31
|0.58
|0.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.14
|0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.39
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.42
|0.57
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.23
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.29
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|0.06
|0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.87
|0.06
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.87
|0.06
|0.60
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|0.05
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|0.05
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|0.14
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|0.14
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|0.14
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|0.14
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am