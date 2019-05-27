Choksi Imaging Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2019 down 10.82% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 up 14235% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019 up 622.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Choksi Imaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 14.30 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)