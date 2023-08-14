Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 7.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 86.94% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 106.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 48.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.65% over the last 12 months.