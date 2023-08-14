English
    Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 7.76% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 86.94% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 106.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    Choksi Imaging shares closed at 48.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.65% over the last 12 months.

    Choksi Imaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.400.280.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.400.280.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.46----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.150.040.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.330.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.21-0.41
    Other Income0.380.240.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.03-0.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.03-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.03-0.19
    Tax0.00-0.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.04-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.04-0.22
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.11-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.070.11-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.11-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.070.11-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

