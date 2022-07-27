 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 57.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 57.48% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 71.7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 35.00 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and 17.65% over the last 12 months.

Choksi Imaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 0.43 0.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 0.43 0.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.21 0.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 0.11 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.11 0.58
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.41 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.49 -0.72
Other Income 0.22 0.31 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.18 -0.57
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.18 -0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.18 -0.57
Tax 0.03 -0.02 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.17 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.17 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 3.90 3.90 3.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.42 -1.42
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.42 -1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 -0.42 -1.42
Diluted EPS -0.57 -0.42 -1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
