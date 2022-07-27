Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 57.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 57.48% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 71.7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 35.00 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and 17.65% over the last 12 months.