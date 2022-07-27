Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 57.48% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 57.48% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 71.7% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
Choksi Imaging shares closed at 35.00 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and 17.65% over the last 12 months.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.43
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.43
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.03
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.21
|0.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|0.11
|0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.11
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.41
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.49
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.31
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.57
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.57
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.42
|-1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited