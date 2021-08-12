Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, down 72.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2021 down 72.68% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 down 196.62% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 down 278.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 29.95 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)