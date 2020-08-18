Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, down 40.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in June 2020 down 40.99% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 down 164.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020 down 131.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019.
Choksi Imaging shares closed at 13.41 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.22
|3.33
|5.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.22
|3.33
|5.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|1.96
|3.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.49
|0.31
|0.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|0.20
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.45
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|1.42
|0.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-1.06
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.19
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.87
|0.40
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.87
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.87
|0.38
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.82
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.82
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-2.09
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-2.09
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-2.09
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-2.09
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am