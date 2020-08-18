Choksi Imaging Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore, down 40.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.22 crore in June 2020 down 40.99% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020 down 164.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020 down 131.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 13.41 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.