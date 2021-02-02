Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 28.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in December 2020 down 28.17% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020 up 1742.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 1710% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Choksi Imaging EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 15.27 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 12 months.