Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, down 44.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 44.87% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 down 18.31% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 20.34% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.

Choksi Imaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2017.

Choksi Imaging shares closed at 17.95 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)