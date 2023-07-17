English
    Choice International Q1 profit jumps to Rs 21.3 crore

    In comparison, the broking company had a PAT of Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 17, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Brokerage house Choice International on Monday reported a nearly three-fold growth in profit after tax to Rs 21.3 crore in the June quarter. In comparison, the broking company had a PAT of Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

    Its total revenue jumped 77 percent to Rs 139.3 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 78.7 crore in 2022-23. Choice International said 59 percent of its revenues came from the stock broking business, 28 percent from the advisory segment, and the remaining 13 percent from its non-banking financial company segment.

    The company added 41,000 demat accounts in the June quarter, taking the total number to 7.21 lakh. In late afternoon trade on the BSE, shares of Choice International gained 2.21 percent to Rs 354.1 apiece.

    first published: Jul 17, 2023 04:12 pm

