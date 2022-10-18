Choice Internat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 17.67% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 56.74% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 41.79% from Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 253.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months