Choice Internat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 45.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in March 2023 up 45.17% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 105.97% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.7% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Choice Internat shares closed at 330.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 109.32% over the last 12 months.