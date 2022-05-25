Choice Internat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 107.6% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 up 29.92% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 335.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)