Choice Internat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 1.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in March 2020 up 1.62% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 up 0.78% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020 up 8.39% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2019.

Choice Internat shares closed at 124.85 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 67.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.19% over the last 12 months.