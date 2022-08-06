Choice Internat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in June 2022 up 2.28% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 32.44% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 down 17.1% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 433.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)