Choice Internat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 47.89% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 163.35% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 47.75% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 266.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months