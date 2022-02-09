Choice Internat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in December 2021 up 17.47% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 78.46% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 down 22.92% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

Choice Internat shares closed at 182.50 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 88.98% over the last 12 months.