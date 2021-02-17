Choice Internat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in December 2020 down 6.19% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 35.93% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020 up 11.63% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Choice Internat shares closed at 112.55 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.60% returns over the last 6 months and 24.57% over the last 12 months.