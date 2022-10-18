Choice Internat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore in September 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 61.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in September 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 253.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months