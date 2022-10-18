 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Choice Internat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore in September 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 61.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in September 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 253.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months

Choice International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.07 74.48 61.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.07 74.48 61.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.45 20.88 12.68
Depreciation 1.09 1.01 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 11.44 8.96 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.22 31.30 30.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.87 12.33 17.50
Other Income 4.43 4.23 2.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.30 16.56 19.69
Interest 4.73 4.85 3.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.57 11.71 16.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.57 11.71 16.31
Tax 3.35 4.02 4.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.21 7.69 11.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.21 7.69 11.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.21 7.69 11.70
Equity Share Capital 99.51 49.76 39.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.55 3.61
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.55 3.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.55 3.61
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.55 3.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
