    Choice Internat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore, up 21.22% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.07 crore in September 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 61.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in September 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.39 crore in September 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 20.43 crore in September 2021.

    Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2021.

    Choice Internat shares closed at 253.05 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.45% returns over the last 6 months

    Choice International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.0774.4861.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.0774.4861.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.4520.8812.68
    Depreciation1.091.010.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses11.448.96--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.2231.3030.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8712.3317.50
    Other Income4.434.232.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3016.5619.69
    Interest4.734.853.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5711.7116.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5711.7116.31
    Tax3.354.024.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.217.6911.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.217.6911.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.217.6911.70
    Equity Share Capital99.5149.7639.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.831.553.61
    Diluted EPS0.831.553.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.831.553.61
    Diluted EPS0.831.553.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
