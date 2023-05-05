Choice Internat Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.93 crore, up 60.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.93 crore in March 2023 up 60.24% from Rs. 84.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.26 crore in March 2023 up 96.97% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.40 crore in March 2023 up 73.18% from Rs. 27.37 crore in March 2022.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

Choice Internat shares closed at 330.90 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.10% returns over the last 6 months and 109.32% over the last 12 months.