Choice Internat Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.83 crore, up 70.75% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.83 crore in March 2022 up 70.75% from Rs. 49.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022 up 544.75% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.37 crore in March 2022 up 243.41% from Rs. 7.97 crore in March 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 335.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

Choice International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.83 65.89 49.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.83 65.89 49.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.32 14.22 11.68
Depreciation 0.96 0.95 0.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 9.57 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.12 31.06 32.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.86 19.66 4.74
Other Income 8.55 1.83 2.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.41 21.49 7.21
Interest 5.24 3.39 3.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.18 18.11 3.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.18 18.11 3.35
Tax 5.81 4.52 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.36 13.59 2.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.36 13.59 2.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.36 13.59 2.38
Equity Share Capital 49.76 39.80 28.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 3.41 0.97
Diluted EPS 3.97 3.41 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 3.41 0.97
Diluted EPS 3.97 3.41 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
