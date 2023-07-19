Choice Internat Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.50 crore, up 84.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.50 crore in June 2023 up 84.61% from Rs. 74.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2023 up 176.53% from Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2023 up 114% from Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2022.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

Choice Internat shares closed at 347.20 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.77% returns over the last 6 months and 73.88% over the last 12 months.