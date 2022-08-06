 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Choice Internat Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.48 crore, up 24.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.48 crore in June 2022 up 24.15% from Rs. 60.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.69 crore in June 2022 down 40.61% from Rs. 12.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2022 down 20.53% from Rs. 22.11 crore in June 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 433.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)

Choice International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.48 84.83 60.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.48 84.83 60.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.88 18.32 11.73
Depreciation 1.01 0.96 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 8.96 9.57 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.30 38.12 27.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.33 17.86 19.80
Other Income 4.23 8.55 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.56 26.41 21.37
Interest 4.85 5.24 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.71 21.18 18.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.71 21.18 18.04
Tax 4.02 5.81 5.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.69 15.36 12.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.69 15.36 12.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.69 15.36 12.95
Equity Share Capital 49.76 49.76 39.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 3.97 4.02
Diluted EPS 1.55 3.97 4.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 3.97 4.02
Diluted EPS 1.55 3.97 4.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
