 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Choice Internat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.34 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.34 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 65.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.32 crore in December 2022 up 17.29% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021.

Choice Internat shares closed at 266.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months

Choice International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.34 74.07 65.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.34 74.07 65.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.52 22.45 14.22
Depreciation 1.33 1.09 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 43.59 11.44 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 27.22 31.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.90 11.87 19.66
Other Income 2.09 4.43 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.99 16.30 21.49
Interest 6.58 4.73 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.41 11.57 18.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.41 11.57 18.11
Tax 4.51 3.35 4.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.90 8.21 13.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.90 8.21 13.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.90 8.21 13.59
Equity Share Capital 99.51 99.51 39.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.83 3.41
Diluted EPS 1.39 0.83 3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.83 3.41
Diluted EPS 1.39 0.83 3.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Choice Internat #Choice International #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm