    Choice Internat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.34 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Choice International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.34 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 65.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.32 crore in December 2022 up 17.29% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

    Choice Internat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.41 in December 2021.

    Choice Internat shares closed at 266.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.53% returns over the last 6 months

    Choice International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.3474.0765.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.3474.0765.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5222.4514.22
    Depreciation1.331.090.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses43.5911.44--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--27.2231.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9011.8719.66
    Other Income2.094.431.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9916.3021.49
    Interest6.584.733.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4111.5718.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.4111.5718.11
    Tax4.513.354.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.908.2113.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.908.2113.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.908.2113.59
    Equity Share Capital99.5199.5139.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.833.41
    Diluted EPS1.390.833.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.833.41
    Diluted EPS1.390.833.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
