Choice Internat Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore, up 44.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore in December 2021 up 44.94% from Rs. 45.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021 up 230.72% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021 up 146.86% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2020.

Choice Internat EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2020.

Choice Internat shares closed at 182.50 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)