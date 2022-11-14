 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CHL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, up 87.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHL are:Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2022 up 312.65% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 146.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.
CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021. CHL shares closed at 17.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 9.06% over the last 12 months.
CHL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.3216.768.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.3216.768.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.411.750.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.894.293.04
Depreciation0.550.550.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.316.873.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.153.30-0.28
Other Income1.861.831.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.015.131.25
Interest0.130.210.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.884.920.81
Exceptional Items-----0.01
P/L Before Tax3.884.920.80
Tax0.500.50-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.384.420.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.384.420.82
Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.810.15
Diluted EPS0.620.810.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.810.15
Diluted EPS0.620.810.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CHL #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm