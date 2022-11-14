CHL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, up 87.37% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHL are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2022 up 312.65% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 146.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.
CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.
|CHL shares closed at 17.45 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.87% returns over the last 6 months and 9.06% over the last 12 months.
|CHL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.32
|16.76
|8.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.32
|16.76
|8.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.41
|1.75
|0.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.89
|4.29
|3.04
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.55
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.31
|6.87
|3.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.15
|3.30
|-0.28
|Other Income
|1.86
|1.83
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.01
|5.13
|1.25
|Interest
|0.13
|0.21
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.88
|4.92
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|3.88
|4.92
|0.80
|Tax
|0.50
|0.50
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.38
|4.42
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.38
|4.42
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.81
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.81
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.81
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.81
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited