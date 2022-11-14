CHL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, up 87.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in September 2022 up 87.37% from Rs. 8.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2022 up 312.65% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2022 up 146.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.