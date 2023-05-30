CHL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, up 166.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in March 2023 up 166.46% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 up 134314.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in March 2023 up 632.32% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

CHL shares closed at 21.16 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.