CHL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore, up 43.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.34 crore in March 2022 up 43.14% from Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100.3% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 40% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

CHL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

CHL shares closed at 21.20 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 62.20% returns over the last 6 months and 136.34% over the last 12 months.