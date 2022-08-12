CHL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, up 803.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in June 2022 up 803.16% from Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 up 543.19% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in June 2022 up 6211.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

CHL shares closed at 14.99 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.