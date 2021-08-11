CHL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore, up 241.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.86 crore in June 2021 up 241.49% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021 up 73.67% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 103.15% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020.

CHL shares closed at 10.80 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.00% returns over the last 6 months and 47.95% over the last 12 months.