CHL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore, up 71.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 71.81% from Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 204.08% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2022 up 175.16% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.