    CHL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore, up 71.81% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 71.81% from Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 204.08% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2022 up 175.16% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.

    CHL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.1015.3212.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.1015.3212.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.021.411.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.234.894.15
    Depreciation0.600.550.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.906.315.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.362.151.16
    Other Income1.901.861.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.264.012.62
    Interest0.110.130.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.143.882.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.143.882.24
    Tax1.800.500.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.343.382.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.343.382.09
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.620.38
    Diluted EPS1.160.620.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.620.38
    Diluted EPS1.160.620.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited