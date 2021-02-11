CHL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 78.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2020 down 78.4% from Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 117.79% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 94.99% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2019.

CHL shares closed at 6.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)