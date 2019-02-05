CHL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore in December 2018 up 1.64% from Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018 up 8.18% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2018 up 5.74% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2017.

CHL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

CHL shares closed at 12.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)