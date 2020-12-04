CHL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 1.34 Crore, Down 92.92% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in September 2020 down 92.92% from Rs. 18.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2020 down 56.3% from Rs. 6.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2020 down 200.85% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2019.

CHL shares closed at 6.56 on November 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 31.20% returns over the last 6 months and -11.47% over the last 12 months.