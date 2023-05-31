English
    CHL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore, up 109.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.78% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 down 36.58% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 150.34% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

    CHL shares closed at 22.21 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.

    CHL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.2229.4213.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.2229.4213.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.562.781.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.147.295.56
    Depreciation5.563.313.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2710.227.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.315.82-3.16
    Other Income2.202.163.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.907.99-0.15
    Interest5.334.993.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.433.00-3.67
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-3.433.00-3.67
    Tax1.981.800.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.421.20-4.00
    Prior Year Adjustments----0.04
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.421.20-3.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.421.20-3.97
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.080.61-3.73
    Diluted EPS-1.080.61-3.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.080.61-3.73
    Diluted EPS-1.080.61-3.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:33 pm