CHL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore, up 109.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.78% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 down 36.58% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 150.34% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.

CHL shares closed at 22.21 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.