CHL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore, up 109.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CHL are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore in March 2023 up 109.78% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2023 down 36.58% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 150.34% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2022.
CHL shares closed at 22.21 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.
|CHL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.22
|29.42
|13.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.22
|29.42
|13.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.56
|2.78
|1.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.14
|7.29
|5.56
|Depreciation
|5.56
|3.31
|3.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|10.22
|7.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|5.82
|-3.16
|Other Income
|2.20
|2.16
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|7.99
|-0.15
|Interest
|5.33
|4.99
|3.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|3.00
|-3.67
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|3.00
|-3.67
|Tax
|1.98
|1.80
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.42
|1.20
|-4.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|0.04
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.42
|1.20
|-3.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.42
|1.20
|-3.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.61
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.61
|-3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|0.61
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|0.61
|-3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
